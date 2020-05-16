Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83,944 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $33,493,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 15.79%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,784.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

