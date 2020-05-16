Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,183 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of URI opened at $116.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

