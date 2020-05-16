W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.9% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 435,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 132,733 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.2% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 69,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.