Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,875 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 222,055 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $54,551,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 636,392 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 77,780 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 317,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 28,716 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 499,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

