Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Unum Group worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,924,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,534,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

