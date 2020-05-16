Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,895,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,325,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after purchasing an additional 680,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 602,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

