Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 897.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average of $141.96.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

