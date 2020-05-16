Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 560.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,586,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,851 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

