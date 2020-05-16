Creative Planning Sells 1,628 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CarMax were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $136,504,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 56.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after buying an additional 355,491 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CarMax by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,479,000 after purchasing an additional 256,851 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in CarMax by 735.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 231,815 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

KMX stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

