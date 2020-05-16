Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 41.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.