Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 41.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,183 Shares of United Rentals, Inc.
Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,183 Shares of United Rentals, Inc.
W. R. Berkley Corp Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System
W. R. Berkley Corp Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc
Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Unum Group
Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Unum Group
Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in CDK Global Inc
Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in CDK Global Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report