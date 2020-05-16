Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PPL were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in PPL by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 33,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 15.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 5.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

