Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 555 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $21.95 on Friday. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.