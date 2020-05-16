Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 8,217 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

