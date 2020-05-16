Fifth Third Bancorp Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UDR were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 437,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 144,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 6.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,819,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

