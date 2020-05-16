Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 359,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,235,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $61.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

