Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,507 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

