SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $82.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.44.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

