Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,659,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

