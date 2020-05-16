Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Position Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,796,000 after buying an additional 71,188 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,804,000 after acquiring an additional 103,962 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 492,833 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 284,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $141.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.91. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

