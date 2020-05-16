American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,329,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 418,449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,464,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143,048 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 339,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDRX opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

In related news, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,569.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black acquired 33,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

