Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after buying an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,079. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $73.60 on Friday. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

