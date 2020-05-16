Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,033,000 after buying an additional 197,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Snap-on by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,045,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,046,000 after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.59.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

