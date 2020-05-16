Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,823.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 540 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $170.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.84 and a 200 day moving average of $228.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

