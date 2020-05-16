B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $25.20, but opened at $24.86. B&G Foods shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 1,153,435 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 158,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,336,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

