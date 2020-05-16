Creative Planning Lowers Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 174,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 310,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $288.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,015 shares of company stock valued at $84,354,755 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

