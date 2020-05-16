Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of LTC Properties worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,017,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $32.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84. LTC Properties Inc has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

