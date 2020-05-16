Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Reduced by Analyst

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $38.66 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $2,825,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

