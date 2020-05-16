Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mimecast Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mimecast in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

MIME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

MIME stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $28,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,182,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,852 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

