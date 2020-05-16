FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.68 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.26 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $502.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,435 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.