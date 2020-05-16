FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.68 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.26 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $502.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,435 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mimecast Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mimecast Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks
Dougherty & Co Comments on Mimecast Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings
Dougherty & Co Comments on Mimecast Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings
American Financial Group Price Target Cut to $69.00
American Financial Group Price Target Cut to $69.00
Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp
Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp
Aperio Group LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co
Aperio Group LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report