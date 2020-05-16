Dougherty & Co Comments on Mimecast Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mimecast in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of MIME opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.00, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares in the company, valued at $78,182,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,806 shares of company stock worth $4,050,852. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.