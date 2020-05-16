American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target Cut to $69.00

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $118.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.

American Financial Group stock opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,593,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,194,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 890.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,607,000 after purchasing an additional 687,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,656,000 after acquiring an additional 353,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

