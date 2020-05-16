Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of E*TRADE Financial worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC opened at $38.33 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.04.

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.