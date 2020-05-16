Aperio Group LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,044 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

