American International Group Inc. Sells 679 Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Avanos Medical worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 325,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 9,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 10,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

