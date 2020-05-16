American International Group Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

