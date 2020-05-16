American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,051 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in FOX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 66,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in FOX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in FOX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

FOXA stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.