DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

