KBC Group NV Purchases 49,280 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

KBC Group NV grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 168.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 131,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 393,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $114,413,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 184,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk purchased 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

