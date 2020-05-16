KBC Group NV Increases Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 792.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,871 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.60% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,802 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $96,103.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 389,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,802.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 221,137 shares of company stock worth $1,693,706 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

