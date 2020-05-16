Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $35.32 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.64%.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

