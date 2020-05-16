KBC Group NV Has $871,000 Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,967 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,100,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $46.14 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $835.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.96.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

