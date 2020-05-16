KBC Group NV Buys 13,468 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

