Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 554.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

BLDR stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

