Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,124 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,124 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock worth $4,054,952 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

Shares of NTRS opened at $71.13 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

