Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 76,136 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76,136 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Curtiss-Wright worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,189,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

NYSE:CW opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

