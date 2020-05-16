Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Stake Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,715 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Globant worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,097,000 after acquiring an additional 417,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Globant by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,091,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 245,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Globant by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC grew its stake in Globant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 849,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Globant by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 157,075 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $122.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. Globant SA has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Globant had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Itau BBA Securities cut Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

