Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 9,258 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Knowles worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Knowles by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Knowles by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Knowles by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KN. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.