Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 12,290 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,129,067 shares of company stock worth $39,635,254. Company insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

