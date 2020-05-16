Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.70. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $116.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $659.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

