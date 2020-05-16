BlackRock Inc. Has $274.64 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,927,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group worth $274,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG opened at $18.02 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.77.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

